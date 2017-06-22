Modi congratulates Nitish, vows to develop Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar and said that he was looking forward to working together for Bihar's progress and prosperity.

“Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity,” tweeted Modi.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister with the Bharatiya Janata Party as a partner of his Janata Dal-United, within hours of quitting the Grand Alliance.

This is his second innings in the last two years, after he snapped ties late on Wednesday with Grand Alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Raj Bhavan here echoed with chants of "Nitish Kumar Zindabad" as Acting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi administered oath to Nitish Kumar.

The BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister replacing RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Dawning the mantle for the sixth time in 12 years, Nitish Kumar took the oath in Hindi.

The new alliance has two days to prove its majority in the House.

