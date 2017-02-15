Modi congratulates ISRO for launch of 104 satellites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of 104 satellites at one go and said it was a proud moment for the nation.

"Congratulations to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and Cartosat satellite together with 103 nano satellites," Modi tweeted.

"This remarkable feat by ISRO is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists," the Prime Minister said.

The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Wednesday morning lifted off successfully with a record 104 satellites, including the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series.

The co-passenger satellites comprise 101 nano satellites, one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India.

"Spoke to the Secretary of Department of Space and congratulated him and the entire team of scientists on (Wednesday's) exceptional achievement," Modi said.