Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of 15 passengers in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in the tragic bus accident... May those injured recover quickly," Modi tweeted.

At least 15 persons were killed and an equal number injured when a private bus carrying them fell into a gorge near Khaneri in Rampur, some 140 km from Shimla.