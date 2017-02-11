Modi bashes social media 'Baahubali' clip of Harish Rawat

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Uttarakhand last month, he addressed a public rally and avoided making direct attack on Chief Minister Harish Rawat. As a changed strategy, Modi now bashes the Uttarakhand CM regularly. And that too directly!

The Ruderpur public rally on Saturday was no different and Narendra Modi launched a series of attack on Rawat. Illegal mining, imposing ‘Har Da’ tax, tv sting operation, all featured in the PM speech.

This time the social media campaign of Congress was on focus of Narendra Modi. Congress released a video on social media recently showing Chief Minister Harish Rawat as ‘Baahubali.’ The video became viral on social media and the one minute 20 second film shows Rawat as the saviour of Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Public used to criticize political parties for providing ticket to ‘Baahubalis.’ But, in Uttarakhand some love becoming ‘Baahubali.‘ Which is shameful.”

The morphed video, made by using the video clippings of Indian movie Baahubali, shows BJP president Amit Shah, vice president Shyam Jaju and ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna expressing joy as muscle-man marches on lift a heavy load. Harish Rawat lifts heavy Uttarakhand. The video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Sadhu, shocked and surprised on the power of Baahubali.

The Baahubali video concludes by making an appeal to vote for Congress the video ends. After ’Baahubali,’ Harish Rawat featured as ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and latest as Welcome movies don Uday Shetty.

On the Baahubali clip, Harish Rawat clarified, “I have not uploaded the clip on internet.” After facing continuous and personal attack from BJP, Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat has started advocating, “BJP should make Narendra Modi the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.”

BJP intensified its poll campaign on Saturday by fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Hema Malani and Yogi Adityanath- who addressed public rallies in different parts of the hill state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Guptkashi and other parts of the state to address public gatherings.