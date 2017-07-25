Mixed response to bandh call of separatists

The Kashmir valley on Tuesday observed partial bandh in response to the call given by the separatist leadership against arrest of seven of their leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Pakistan terror funding in Kashmir.

While the shops remained shut in the old city where the authorities had imposed restrictions as a precautionary measure, there was hardly any impact of the bandh call in other parts of the Srinagar city and other districts of the valley.

The NIA had on Monday arrested seven separatists including the son-in-law of Syed Alishah Geelani in the case pertaining to Pakistan funding terror and secessionist activities in the valley. Geelani alleged that the NIA had fabricated the case against his son-in-law and others.

Reports said that the response to bandh call was mixed in other areas. There was no response to the bandh call in the Jammu division.