Mission 2019: Amit Shah on 3-day Haryana visit

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday met the party's district chiefs, office-bearers and chairmen of boards and corporations as part of his three-day Haryana visit.



At the meetings, Shah exhorted party workers to further strengthen the BJP and work for "Mission-2019" with new zeal and enthusiasm.



He said the party will ensure that recruitments are made and jobs are given "purely on a merit basis sans any bias".



Shah stressed on launching an intensive door-to-door campaign to make people aware of various policies of the central and state governments, state BJP president Subhash Barala said.



At the meeting, party workers were told to reach out to the public and redress people's grievances through "CM Window" and monitoring committees, he said.



"He (Shah) took feedback from workers and sought suggestions on how we can do better," Barala said.



With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.



The BJP president had visited the Union Territory of Chandigarh in May. He is on a 110-day country-wide tour which began in Jammu in April this year.



During the course of his three-day stay here, discussions will be held on how to strengthen the BJP at every single booth in the state, so that it wins all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections, Barala said.



Earlier in the morning, Shah arrived to a grand welcome at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, which is also called as the "gateway of Haryana".



Bahadurgarh lies adjoining Rohtak, the venue of Shah's three day stay, which is about 70 km from Delhi.



At Bahadurgarh, Shah, was received by Chief Minister Manohar Khattar, some of his cabinet colleagues including Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, Krishan Lal Panwar and state BJP president Subhash Barala.



He was honoured with traditional Haryanvi 'pugri'.



The BJP chief will be camping in Rohtak for all the three days, as the ruling BJP, which came to power for the first time in Haryana, is looking to consolidate its position after being in power for almost three years.



The chief minister and his ministerial colleagues and other senior leaders of the state are camping here for Shah's visit.



Shah will be attending 27 programmes, including 17 meetings with BJP MLAs and others.



On the concluding day of his visit, Shah will address some meetings where the focus will be to work hard on 'vistarak yojna' (expansion plan) which was initiated across the country to strengthen BJP in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Shah will also be presented with a report card highlighting the Khattar government's achievements during its rule, state BJP chief Barala said.



He will also take stock of implementation of the schemes related to the poor.



Barala said Shah will also review steps being undertaken to strengthen the party organization in the state.



Asked why the BJP went for Rohtak as the venue for Shah's visit, Barala said: "Rohtak has been our party's headquarter for decades. It is also the political capital of Haryana.



Rohtak was also the stronghold of one of our tallest leader, late Mangal Sain."







Notably, Rohtak is considered the stronghold of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The Congress had managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat from Haryana in the 2014 parliamentary election as Hooda's son Deepender Singh retained his Rohtak seat.







State health minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij said there was great enthusiasm among party workers in view of Shah's visit.



Taking a dig at the Congress and the INLD, which have claimed Shah's visit will not have much impact, Vij said, "The Opposition is in disarray. Wherever Amit Shah goes, the Opposition goes into hibernation. The opposition tries to hide".



Addressing a gathering along with Shah in the evening, Khattar said, "We are in power in Haryana for nearly 33 months now. Before the polls, we had said in our manifesto and promised that we will strive to bring a change and we have succeeded to a large extent in this endeavour."







"Corruption was at its peak earlier, but we took steps to rein in this menace. I do not claim that corruption has been totally eliminated, but definitely we are working towards achieving that. We committed a transparent regime, without any regional bias or favoritism and we have delivered on that," he said.







He also talked about bringing transparency in transfers of teachers and making recruitments purely on a merit basis.



"We are open to suggestions and we will incorporate the good ones. We are taking all sections along as we believe in 'sabka saath sabka vikas'," he said.