President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday commended the military staff deployed at Rastrapati Bhavan for carrying out their duties with professionalism and swiftness.

Addressing a reunion of Aides-de-camp (ADCs) to the President here at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said: "Numerous functions take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the military staff carries out their duties with professionalism, swiftness and with a smile on their faces."

The military staff attached to the President provides professional advice, guidance and support to him.

"Aides-de-Camp to the President of India is a cherished legacy of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the then Viceroy House," he said, adding that he was glad to see the military staff associated with former Presidents who were there not only from within the country but across the world.