Militants open fire at army patrol in Kashmir

Militants on Saturday opened fire at an army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral region, following which security forces launched a search operation in the area.

Militants hiding in the Seer Jagir village in Tral opened fire at the army patrol.

"A search operation has been started," a police official said.

Tral is part of Pulwama district which along with Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir are believed to be heavily infested with militants.

The firing comes days after a Kashmiri army officer was killed by militants in Shopian when he was on leave to attend a family wedding.