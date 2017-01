A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was shot and wounded by militants on Tuesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the militants fired at an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Muran Chowk, about 40 km from here.

"It was apparently a hit-and-run attack. The trooper has been shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar where his condition is said to be stable," a police official said.