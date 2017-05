Militants attacked a police post in south Kashmir's Shopian district and decamped with five service rifles of guards posted there.



According to a police official, militants on Tuesday night entered into the guard post of the district court complex. "Two guards were overpowered by them after which they decamped with five service rifles."



The incident comes a day after militants killed five policemen and two bank guards in Kulgam district and decamped with four service rifles.