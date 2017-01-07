Mehbooba's brother joins PDP

Tasaduq Hussain Mufti, son of late Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Saturday formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here on his father's first death anniversary.



"I will work for peace and prosperity of the state where the common man and the VIPs will play and walk together", Tasaduq Hussain Mufti told an impressive gathering of PDP leaders and workers at the Indoor Stadium led by his sister and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.



A Bollywood cinematographer known for his work in movies like 'Omkara' and 'Kaminey', Tasaduq's baptism into politics is believed to have been promoted by family persuasion to help his sister with party affairs.



He has also expressed concern over the Dal Lake's deteriorating ecology and the state's dwindling forest cover.