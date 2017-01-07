  1. Home
  2. India

Mehbooba offers prayers on Sayeed's first death anniversary

  • IANS

    IANS | Srinagar

    January 7, 2017 | 12:29 PM
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: Facebook)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday offered prayers at her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's grave on his first death anniversary.

Mehbooba visited the grave in Bijbehara town in Anantnag district. 

The former Chief Minister passed away this day last year following a brief illness in New Delhi.

The ruling People's Democratic Party has planned an elaborate programme of remembrance for its founder on his first death anniversary, including blood donation camp events, across the state.

Mehbooba arrived here two days back in connection with her scheduled programme to visit her father's mausoleum.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Should BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj be sacked for his latest provocative remarks?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.