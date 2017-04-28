MEA Sushma calls on Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday called on Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades who is on a five day visit to India.

"Intensifying cooperation with Cyprus. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls on President Nicos Anastasiades, discusses areas of bilateral cooperation," ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Anastasiades who was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The visiting guest was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Anastasiades also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and described him as "spiritual leader of Cyprus and inspiration for its freedom struggle", Baglay said in a tweet.

The Cyprus President will hold delegation-level talks with Modi. The two sides are also expected to sign some bilateral agreements.

Anastasiades, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, will depart from New Delhi on Saturday.

This is his first visit to India since he became the President in 2013.

Cyprus, the eighth largest foreign investor in India, has cumulative Foreign Direct Investment of above $8.5 billion in areas of financial leasing, stock exchange, auto manufacture, manufacturing industries, real estate, cargo handling, construction, shipping and logistics.