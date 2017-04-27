MCD poll win marks 'end of anarchy', says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the party's victory in the recently concluded Delhi civic polls 'a stepping stone' and said it marks the 'end of anarchy'.

"BJP's victory in Delhi civic polls a stepping stone and marks the end of anarchy," the BJP chief said while addressing a gathering of the newly elected 181 councillors in New Delhi on Monday.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may term it 'victory of EVMs', but Delhi's mandate is the nation's mandate and people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Besides Shah, senior party leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were present at the meeting attended by over 1,200 party workers.

The party made a massive victory in the recently conduded elections for three municipal corporations, winning 181 out of a total of 270 wards.