Mayawati calls PM Modi ‘negative Dalit man’

Hitting back at the corruption accusation leveled against her by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the PM had a negative mindset towards Dalits.

“The prime minister has compelled me to define him as Mr. Negative Dalit man,” an agitated Mayawati said reacting to PM Modi’s comments earlier in the day that the BSP had turned into “Behen ji Sampatti Party” referring to Mayawati’s wealth and assets.

“Modi is defining BSP wrongfully...I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and Dalits...they consider me as a big sampatti (asset) for them,” she added.

She further said that that Modi will get a “tit-for-tat reply” when the results of the UP polls will be declared on March 11.

Speaking at a public rally in Orai ahead of the fourth phase of polling in UP on February 23, Modi had slammed Mayawati for criticising the Central government’s demonetisation move.