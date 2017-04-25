Maoists have tacit support of human rights activists: Venkaiah Naidu

Deploring the killing by Maoists of a large number of CRPF jawans who were clearing roads for development work in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday accused human rights activists of tacitly supporting the Maoists.

He said he was “constrained to infer that such motivated acts of violence are being resorted to with tacit support from the so called human rights advocates in desperation to derail the positive narrative emerging from the ongoing efforts by the Central and State Governments to ensure that fruits of development reach the last of the poor thereby enabling rapid economic development".

In a statement, Naidu said such cowardly acts of violence by the underground extremist elements are highly deplorable.

He said CRPF jawans were serving the cause of the people of the country and they paid with their lives while doing so ~ the highest sacrifice for the country. The families of dedicated jawans who were killed and injured while in uniform would get the highest consideration from the Central and State Governments, he added. Both the Governments would work with renewed commitment to bring such mindless acts of violence to an end, he said.

“While the nation was shocked by this killing and violence, the so called sympathisers and proponents of human rights have maintained baffling silence since yesterday. These activists raise voice and react violently if an extremist or a terrorist is killed by the police but take shelter in silence when large number of jawans and innocent people get killed by those who operate underground, kill and run,” Naidu said.

He asked “Are human rights only meant for those who chose violence in furtherance of their outdated ideologies and not for security personnel and common people? Why are the Human Right activists silent when such inhuman acts are mindlessly committed by outlawed elements?"

Naidu said there was an urgent need to build strong public opinion against such violent acts by outlawed elements and the so called rights activists who he accused of having double standards and not upholding similar rights of security personnel, their families and the innocent people who fall "victim to such anti-national activities".