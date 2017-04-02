Buoyed by the popularity of online petitions for sundry causes these days, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is the latest lawmaker to have launched a petition.

Seeking out-of-the-box suggestions for the yet-to-be-announced National Policy for Women, the draft of which has been ready for a year, the minister on Thursday started a petition on change.org, one of the most popular online platforms for submitting petitions, mostly being used for social causes.

In her petition, Maneka stated, “I am writing to see if you have a new idea for women's safety and empowerment. We, at the Ministry of Women & Child Development, have formulated the National Policy for Women. It has been a two-year process with several stakeholder consultations. This transformative policy will address the needs of women in the New India and also guide the functioning of the government in decades to come. We have a draft ready and before we conclude it, I am seeking some out-of-the-box ideas and suggestions from you that could be incorporated into the policy.

“I have been happy to take action on Change.org petitions. We have taken steps to ease the passport rules for children of single parents and control the alarming rates of caesarean section births. I would now like to hear your suggestions for this policy by the 15 May 2017,” she added.

A link is provided for submitting suggestions that take one to Google forms where one can post any number of suggestions, along with a valid email address for reference.

The draft policy, once finalised, will replace the National Policy for Empowerment of Women-2001, and will guide the government's action on women's issues for the next 15-20 years. The draft policy was released in May last year for public suggestions and then sent to the Cabinet. It underlines key priority areas such as health, food security, nutrition, education, economy, governance and decision making.

Besides sending suggestions on the petition, one can also send them on the ministry's official Twitter account as well as Facebook page with #NationalPolicy4Women.

Recently, Sushmita Dev, an MP from Silchar, too had started a petition on Change.org, requesting Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley to abolish tax on sanitary napkins and Maneka Gandhi had not just signed the petition but also encouraged others to do the same.