Maneka Gandhi urges schools to end corporal punishment

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday urged schools to eliminate corporal punishment by following the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).



The NCPCR under the authority of the Union WCD Ministry has developed and issued guidelines for eliminating corporal punishment in schools.



"Corporal punishment has been banned under Section 17 of the Right to Education Act. The WCD Minister has urged the Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar that the government as well as private schools may be suitably directed to ensure that these guidelines are strictly observed," the WCD Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



The guidelines call for setting up special monitoring cells to take prompt action in cases of physical punishment or harassment of children.



They also suggest that Corporal Punishment Monitoring Cells (CPMCs) should hear grievances related to corporal punishment within 48 hours of the occurrence.



According to these guidelines, school teachers should provide a written undertaking that they would not engage in any action that could be construed as amounting to physical punishment, mental harassment or discrimination.



They also direct schools to have annual social audits of physical punishment, harassment and discrimination.



Gandhi expressed concern at the disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh where girl students faced tormenting corporal punishment in the school for not completing their homework.



She has asked the HRD Ministry to ensure a widespread circulation and implementation of the guidelines for elimination of corporal punishment in schools.