Mamata's 'mega scam' remark irresponsible: Ananth Kumar

Union Minister Anant Kumar on Tuesday rubbished as "irresponsible" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's charge that demonetisation was a "mega scam" in the name of 'achhe din'.

"By only making irresponsible charges nothing will become a charge," he told reporters here reacting to a query on Banerjee's allegation at a joint press conference with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi earliler in the day.

He also brushed aside the Trinamool Congress supremo's demand for resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demonetisation issue.

Banerjee, along with Rahul Gandhi and some regional parties, had sought to put up a united face raising the pitch against demonetisation by demanding the resignation of Modi.

"Will you take responsibility over demonetisation and resign. Will you resign from prime ministership?" she asked, calling demonetisation a "mega scam" in the name of "achhe din".

Referring to Sahara diaries allegations levelled by Gandhi, Kumar said they were baseless as the Supreme Court had "invalidated" them and had directed the complainant, Prashant Bhsuhan, to place valid facts before the court.

"The honourable Supreme Court has told Prashant Bhushan of Common Cause thrice that you come with solid evidence because you are making an allegation against a person who is holding a high constitutional position. Therefore, this (Sahara dairies charge) is baseless. It holds no good water," he said.

On former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao's charge that central government has no respect for the state government, Kumar said, "Every offender and every accused; every black marketer and every blackmoney holder; every fake currency manufacturer will make the same allegation."

Rao had said that the tax raids at his office were a "constitutional assault".