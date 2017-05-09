Poems, quotations, and photos eulogizing Mewar's most famous king -- Maharana Pratap (1540-1597) flooded Twitter as political leaders, ministers and the common man paid tributes to the warrior king on his birth anniversary.

Tweeting a photo of Maharana Pratap with an inspiring quote at the bottom, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said: “Remembering #MaharanaPratap on his Birth Anniversary; the great Indian warrior with an indomitable courage.”

Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said: “Remembering #MaharanaPratap, epitome of courage,bravery,valour on his birth anniversary.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar posted: “Remembering the legendary Rajput warrior, #MaharanaPratap Singh on his Jayanti. His courage, self-sacrifice & valour will live on forever.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Sharma posted a tweet in Hindi saluting the king for protecting the nation by fighting the Mughals as well preserving the Hindu culture.

"राष्ट्र एवं धर्म की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले,वीरता और दृढ संकल्प के प्रतीक राष्ट्रीय गौरव महाराणा प्रताप को कोटि कोटि नमन् (Saluting Maharana Pratap's courage for laying down his life to protect the nation and religion)," tweeted Shah.

Many credited the King of Mewar of fighting India's first war of independence.

“#MaharanaPratap has always been a source of inspiration as he fought the first war of #independence,” tweeted Nikita Singh along with a sketch of the king.

While, some demanded the inclusion of Maharana Pratap’s triumphs over the Mughals be included in school textbooks.

“#MaharanaPratap History must be revisited and rewritten and the existing syllabi of history in schools & colleges must be revised,” Utkarsh Kumar Shahi tweeted.