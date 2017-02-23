Elated by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stellar showing in the Maharashtra civic polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the people of the state had accepted the party’s “agenda of transparency”.

“BJP's win in Maharashtra civic polls is a result of people's acceptance of our agenda of transparency,” Fadnavis said following BJP’s massive gains especially in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where it finished second, just three seats short of Shiv Sena's tally of 84.

The Shiv Sena finished on top of a hung BMC even as the BJP said it could take control of India's richest civic body with the backing of independents.

Shiv Sena activists celebrated earlier in the day as it appeared it was set to take control of the BMC but it finished with 84 of the 227 seats. The BJP came close with 81 seats.

Any party or combine will need 114 corporators for a simple majority.

Across Maharashtra, however, the BJP made major gains in elections held for municipal bodies.

An aggressive Shiv Sena had snapped ties with the BJP ahead of the municipal elections and its leader Uddhav Thackeray had expected the Sena to win at least 100 seats, if not an outright majority.