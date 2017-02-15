Madhya Pradesh wants choppers to take on Maoists

Seeking superior fire power to take on the Maosits, Madhya Pradesh government on Monday urged the Centre to provide choppers to security personnel deployed in the state involved in anti-Naxal operations.

Participating in a meeting of states affected by red terror and chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, MP’s Home Minster Bhoopendra Singh Thakur said helicopters were immediately needed to up the ante against Maoists.

"These helicopters are not available in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, it is requested to provide choppers available with neighbouring Chhattisgarh state," Singh said.

As per the state government, nine districts of Madhya Pradesh-- Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol and Seoni-- are affected by Maoism. However, Centre only considers Balaghat as Maoist- hit.

“The state government has taken Naxalism as a challenge and it is taking every step to eradicate it," Thakur said.

In 2016, two civilians were killed by Naxals in the state. Besides, there were five incidents of arson by Maoists.

Thakur also sought financial assistance from the Centre for carrying out development work like construction of roads in the red corridor and fortifying police stations located in them.

(With inputs from agencies)