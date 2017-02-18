Lok Sabha speaker suspends 6 Congress MPs for five sittings

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended six Congress members for disrupting the House. They were suspended for five sittings because of their 'unruly' conduct in the House.

"This conduct of MPs is unbecoming. I am therefore constrained to suspend these MPs from the proceedings of Parliament for five consecutive days," Sumitra Mahajan said.

She said the Congress MPs persistently and willfully disrupted the House by tearing and throwing papers towards the chair, causing grave disorder.

The suspended MPs are: Gaurav Gogoi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Ranjan, Sushmita Dev, MK Raghav and K Suresh.

Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2.30pm amid uproar by Congress members against her order.