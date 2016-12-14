Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

The Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned for the day after opposition members led by Trinamool Congress created a ruckus over the arrest of two of their MPs.



TMC members trooped near Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s podium, shouting slogans against the central government and displaying placards denouncing the arrest of their MPs Sudip Bandopadhya and Tapas Pal.



Congress members too joined in and shouted slogans near the Speaker as the pandemonium forced Mahajan to adjourn the house for the day.



Earlier, the Trinamool members staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex against the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhyay.



Bandopadhyay and Paul were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.



The Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session after opposition members disrupted the proceedings over various issues.



Soon after the house met, Congress members sought permission from the chair to raise some issues but the speaker said that it was possible only after Question Hour.



The house was earlier adjourned till noon.



When the house reassembled, Mahajan disallowed the notices of adjournment given by various members including Saugata Roy of Trinamool and JP Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal.



Despite opposition protests, the Speaker continued with the listed business.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill amid opposition from Trinamool's Saugata Roy.



The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill was introduced by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.



The opposition members again rushed towards Speaker's podium and started shouting slogans. Amid the din, Mahajan adjourned the house till 1 pm.