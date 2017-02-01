  1. Home
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

  IANS

    New Delhi

    February 1, 2017
The Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day after presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House will meet at 11 am on Friday.

She earlier announced that the House will remain adjourned on Thursday as a mark of respect to sitting parliamentarian and former Union Minister E. Ahamed who died early on Wednesday. 

After Jaitley finished his Budget speech and moved the Finance Bill for passage of the House, the treasury benches lauded it with thumping of their desks. 

