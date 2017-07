The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Thursday after the opposition parties created ruckus.



Soon after the House met, the Congress-led opposition stood up and started shouting slogans. It was not clear what the issue was. The Congress leaders were seen mentioning some media reports.



Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the Question Hour. However, as it continued she adjourned the House till 11.30 am.