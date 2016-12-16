Lift all restrictions on money withdrawal: Rahul asks PM Modi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the government should reveal the names of those who deposited more than Rs.25 lakh in their accounts before Nov 8 and demanded that all restrictions on withdrawal of money should be lifted immediately.



Addressing the media on the 132nd foundation day of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonitisation and accused him for harassing the country’s middle class and poor citizens.



“Government should come out with list of those who deposited more than Rs.25 lakh in their accounts two months before Nov 8,” he said.



“He (Modi) should also reveal how much black money has been recovered after Nov 8, how much has the economy suffered and how many people have lost their lives,” added the Congress Vice President.



Arguing that demonitisation was “taking away the financial independence of the people”, Rahul Gandhi demanded that all restrictions on withdrawals must be revoked immediately.



“PM made people deposit their own money in bank; Rs.24,000 limit should be removed to give back to the people their financial independence. All restrictions must be removed immediately,” he said.