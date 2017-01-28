Lauding the nation’s youth for “adapting to technology very fast”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the movement towards digital transactions must continue.

Speaking at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally here in the national capital, Modi said: “India and particularly India's youth are adapting to technology very fast. Let's continue the movement towards digital transactions.”

Praising the NCC officers and cadets present at the rally, Modi said: “The NCC experience offers a glimpse of India, its strengths and diversities. The life of a NCC cadet is beyond the uniform, the parade and the camps. The NCC experience provides a sense of mission.”

“The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable. When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti,” he added.

“Kings, emperors, rulers, governments don't make a nation. Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, Shramiks, saints make a nation,” he said further.

