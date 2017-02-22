  1. Home
Law universities should keep pace with technological changes, says PM

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 22, 2017 | 08:28 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PHOTO: Facebook)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that law universities should have talent which takes into account fast-paced technological changes and works towards laws that can stand the test of time.

Addressing a gathering at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Modi said that technology was bringing about massive changes and this was also making laws obsolete. 

Citing the example of radio, he said that a person was required to have licence to own a radio set earlier but now one could listen to radio stations from across the world on a cell phone.

Modi said there could be flying cars after 15-20 years and this can make some laws relating to road transport irrelevant.

He said framing laws that are also futuristic in approach was a challenge.

"Our law universities should have that kind of talent to look at all the issues at hand and then work," Modi said. 

Modi presented a copy of the book "Judicial Reforms - Recent Global Trends" to President Pranab Mukherjee. 

