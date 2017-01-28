Landmark day in India's space mission: Prez on ISRO launch

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday congratulated ISRO for the record launch of 104 satellites on a single rocket, saying the day will go down as a "landmark" in the history of India's space progaramme.



In his message to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman A S Kiran Kumar, the President said: "I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your team at the ISRO on the successful launch into space of PSLV C37, carrying a record 104 satellites.



"This day shall go down as a landmark in the history of our space programme. The nation is proud of this significant achievement, which has demonstrated, yet again, India's increasing space capabilities," he said.



The President asked Kumar, also the Secretary of the Department of Space, to convey his greetings to the members of his team of scientists, engineers, technologists and all others associated with this "great mission."



"I urge ISRO to continue to strive for the progress of our space capabilities. I wish all your future endeavours great success," Mukherjee said.



ISRO this morning successfully launched a record 104 satellites on the workhorse PSLV-C37 from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.