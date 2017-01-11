Lalu to get monthly pension for being jailed during Emergency

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will receive monthly pension of Rs 10,000 under the JP Senani Samman Pension Scheme for serving a jail term in the 1970s to oppose the Emergency, officials said on Wednesday



The scheme is for those who participated in the Jayaprakash Narayan led movement in the 1970s against the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was announced by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government in 2009.



As per the decision, people who served a term for more than six months during the Emergency from March 18, 1974, to March 21, 1977, would be entitled for a monthly pension of Rs 10,000, while jail term served for less than six months would be entitled for a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.