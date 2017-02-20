Lalu to campaign for Congress-Samajwadi alliance

RJD leader Lalu Prasad left for Lucknow on Monday to campaign for Congress and Samajwadi Party candidates in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.



An aide said Lalu Prasad will campaign on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Congress and later for the Samajwadi Party. He is expected to focus on the assembly constituencies that border Bihar.



The former Bihar Chief Minister has repeatedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be defeated in Uttar Pradesh.



Lalu Prasad said BJP leaders had realized there was no Modi wave in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will also taste defeat in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, he said.