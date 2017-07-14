Lalu, Rabri lose direct access to airport tarmac

In another move to end the VIP culture in the country, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday scrapped the ‘privilege’ of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi's direct access to airport tarmac.

“Previous order (allowing access) was for Patna airport only, which has been withdrawn,” an official at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The move comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote a letter to the BCAS informing that it had decided to revoke permission granted in 2009 allowing Lalu Yadav and his wife's vehicle to drive up to the tarmac.

The letter asks BCAS to take “immediate action to issue necessary instructions” to ensure implementation of the ministry's decision.

After banning the use of red beacons for VIPs in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that every Indian is a VIP and all should be treated specially.

“Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP. The VIP culture should have gone long ago,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a series of tweets.