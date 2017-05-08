Lalu Prasad symbolises criminalisation of politics: BJP

The BJP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court order ruling that RJD chief Lalu Prasad will face trial in all four fodder scam cases, saying he symbolises corruption and criminalisation of politics more than any other leader.

Its spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the verdict reinforces public trust and hope in an honest polity and a clean break from the ugly politics of the past.

He said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards heralding a new India by establishing a clean and development-oriented governance.

Setting aside the Jharkhand High Court order, the apex court today said Prasad will face trial in all four fodder scam cases.

"Lalu Prasad represents every regressive trend in politics and symbolises corruption and criminalisation of politics more than anybody else," Rao told reporters.