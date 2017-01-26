Labour Day: PM Modi praises Indian workers' sacrifices

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to workers across the country and appreciated their ‘determination and hard work’.

"Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination and hardwork of countless workers who play a big role in India's progress. Shrameva Jayate!," the prime minister said a in a tweet.

Also known as International Workers' Day, Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to acknowledge workers' sacrifices in achieving economic and social rights all over the world.

Many trade unions celebrate the occasion with a focusing on the welfare of the labourers. Rallies, symposiums, seminars are expected to be organised in different parts of the country to mark the day.