Vinay Mohan Kwatra was on Thursday appointed as the new Ambassador of India to France, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

"Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS:1988) has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France. He is expected to take up his assignment shortly," the release said.

Kwatra succeeds Mohan Kumar.

Kwatra's appointment comes after Presidential elections in France, in which Emmanuel Macron was elected the President.