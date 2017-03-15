Kupwara attack martyr cremated with full military honours

Captain Ayush Yadav, who was martyred in a terrorist attack at an army camp in Kashmir's Kupwara district was cremated with full military hounours in his hometown of Kanpur on Saturday.

The soldier's mortal remains were taken to his house in Jajmau Defence Colony from the mortuary in the morning where people gathered to pay their tributes and bid a final adieu to the brave soul who joined the army three years ago.

His body was consigned to flames at the Sidhnath Ghat crematorium with full military honours.

Three heavily-armed terrorists had stormed an army camp in Kupwara district of Kashmir on Thursday, killing Yadav and two other soldiers before two of the assailants were gunned down in a fierce 35-minute encounter.

(With inputs from agencies)

