Kulgam encounter: Security forces deployed across Kashmir

Following a separatist appeal for a protest shutdown across the Kashmir valley, authorities on Monday made heavy deployment of security forces to avoid violence, police said.

"There will be no curfew anywhere in the valley," S J M Gilani, inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir zone, told the media here.

Violent clashes erupted on Sunday in Frisal village of Kulgam district where eight people - two civilians, two soldiers, four local militants - were killed during a gunfight.

Over two dozen people were injured in these clashes.

Police said two militants belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the other two to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Shops, public transport and other business establishments remained closed.