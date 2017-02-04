Kulbhushan Jadhav: Tharoor lauds Centre for approaching ICJ

Former Diplomat and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday praised the government for approaching the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Congratulations to our government for deciding to pursue international action on Kulbhushan Jadhav. It was the best way," Tharoor tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Congress said that approaching the ICJ on the issue of Jadhav might expose India to the "risk" of Pakistan raising issues internationally and stressed that issues must be solved bilaterally. The ICJ has asked Pakistan to put on hold the death sentence on Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies)