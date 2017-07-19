Knew about Nitish joining NDA for last 3-4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “betrayal”, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that was in the know “for the last three-four months” that the Janata Dal-United chief was planning to quit the Grand Alliance and join the National Democratic Alliance.

“In politics, you get an idea about such things… We knew for the last 3-4 months that something like this was being planned,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters as he tore into the Bihar CM, accusing him of having no “credibility”.

“The people of Bihar had given us the mandate to fight communal elements but he (Nitish Kumar) has joined hands with the same forces. This is betrayal,” he said.

“This is the problem with politics in India, people have no credibility and are desperate to remain in power and for that they will go to any extent. Vested interests take precedence over all other issues,” he added.

In dramatic developments in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as Chief Minister dumping the RJD and Congress to stitch a new alliance with the BJP, which quickly announced support to a new government under him and said it will join it too.

On Thursday, barely a day after stepping down as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar took oath as the head of the government yet again on Thursday after dumping the RJD, Congress alliance and joining forces with the NDA.