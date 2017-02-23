Kidnapped Indian priest in Yemen pleads again for help

An Indian priest from Kerala, who was kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Yemen last year, has again appealed for help in a new video.

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who hails from Kottayam, was abducted in March last year by the IS terror group which attacked an old-age home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Yemen's city of Aden.

In the video posted on Yemeni news portal www.aden-tm.net on Monday, Uzhunnalil said: "They are treating me well to the extent they are able."

"My health condition is deteriorating quickly and I require hospitalisation as early as possible," said a frail looking Uzhunnalil.

Uzhunnalil said his kidnappers had contacted the Indian government and the Catholic bishop in Abu Dhabi with their demands, but the response was "not encouraging".

"My dear family people, do what you can to help me be released. Please, please do what you can to help to get me released. May God bless you for that," he said.

The authenticity of the video shot on April 14 could not be ascertained.

In December 2016, the priest, in a video, had appealed to the Indian government and Pope Francis to secure his release from his captors.

In the earlier video, Uzhunnalil said that there have been reports in the media that everything was being done to secure his release "but in reality nothing seems to have happened".

