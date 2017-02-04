'Khoobsurat shehzade' cannot help UP, says Amita Shah

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday alleged the two "good-looking princes" involved in corruption are now out to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh, and accused the SP government of discriminating on the basis of caste and religion.



Targeting the Congress-SP poll tie-up in UP, Shah branded it as an alliance of "corruption and lawlessness" and that 'achche din' for the state will come once the Akhilesh Yadav government is voted out.



Addressing a rally here, the BJP leader alluded to Congress Vice President Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Yadav saying "both are 'khoobsurat shehzade' (beautiful princes) who are out to mislead the public".



"Mother is fed up with one and father is fed up with the other. How will they help Uttar Pradesh? One has looted the country while the other has looted the state. Beware of them," Shah warned.



"Congress-SP alliance is alliance of corruption and criminalisation. Have you forgotten the corruption done by Rahul Baba's government? Who does not know the Mathura case of Uttar Pradesh...there is a striking similarity between the corruption of both," Shah said.



He alleged that the state government was discriminating on basis of caste and religion on virtually every issue from distribution of laptops to lodging of FIRs.



Shah said filing of FIRs would be made obligatory for SHOs failing which action would be taken against the police within a week.



He declared that all slaughterhouses would be closed in the state if BJP forms the government.



He also repeated the BJP poll manifesto promise that "anti-exodus squads" would be formed to prevent migration of people from districts like Saharanpur or Kairana.



Commenting on recent statement of UP CM, he said Akhilesh is asking Modi when the good days would come for UP.



"My answer to him is 'achche din' (good days) of UP would come when SP government would be replaced by BJP government since people would then be free from atrocities of goons," Shah said.

Shah lauded the functioning of BJP-led states which he said are trying to excel in various fields.



"While few states are trying to excel on water problem, other are trying to excel in power generation or cereal production etc...however Uttar Pradesh government is establishing record in crimes," he alleged.



Presenting data on murders and rapes in UP he said while 13 murders on an average are taking place in a single day, 33 rape incidents are taking place on an average daily.



He cited example of few girls of UP who had met him in Delhi when he was general secretary of the party and told him that they were studying in Delhi since they were unsafe in UP.



"Anti-Romeo squads would be formed to protect the girls if BJP is voted to power," he declared.



He also alleged that goons of SP had taken possession of government as well as private land.



"Nobody is listening to complaints of unauthorised possession of land by goons of SP," he alleged.



Shah criticised UP government for rampant corruption in recruitment of class III and class IV jobs saying jobs are given on the basis of caste and religion.



"There would be no interview system for class III and class IV jobs, when BJP government would come to power these jobs would be filled on merit basis without interviews," he declared amid thunderous clapping.



He expressed concern about improving the lot of farmers.



"The loan of farmers would not only be waived off but farmers would take interest free loans in future if BJP comes to power," he stated adding that the paddy of the farmer would also be purchased on "Samarthan Mulya" (support price).



Free education for girls upto graduation, free laptop with 1 GB internet to students, opening of 25 medical and 80 engineering colleges in the state, improving the plight of river Yamuna, curbing lawlessness among others were the other announcements Shah made on the occasion.