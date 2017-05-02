Kharge appointed new PAC chairman

The main Opposition Congress party's Lok Sabha leader, Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed as the new chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for 2017-18.

Mr Kharge has replaced his Congress colleague K V Thomas whose term as the PAC chief ended on 30 April.

The new PAC has been constituted for the term between 1 May 2017 and 30 April 2018. The majority of its

21 members are from the BJP and its NDA allies.

By convention, a distinguished leader from the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is appointed as the PAC chairperson.

The members of the new PAC include Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamul), Nishikant Dubey (BJP),

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD), Kirit Somaiya (BJP), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Naresh Agrawal (SP), Satyavrat Chaturvedi (Congress), Shantaram Naik (Congress), and Bhupender Yadav (BJP).

The PAC is the oldest parliamentary committee that examines the accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for expenditure of Government of India and such other accounts of autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.

The panel also examines the reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on a range of subjects such as Civil, Defence, Posts, Railways, Taxation, and performance appraisals of various centrally-sponsored schemes.

The PAC has been chaired in the past by eminent Parliamentarians including Atal Behari Vajpayee, Jyotirmoy Basu, H N Mukherjee, P V Narasimha Rao and R Venkataraman.