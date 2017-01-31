Kerala MP suffers heart attack, critical

Member of Parliament from Kerala, E Ahamed on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where his condition remains to be critical, doctors said.

According to hospital sources, Ahamed has been put on life support and is currently under close observation of doctors in the ICU.

Ahamed, a former Minister in the UPA government and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP from Kerala, was admitted to RML after he fell unconscious and collapsed in Parliament's Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee's address.



The 78-year-old Ahamed has served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.