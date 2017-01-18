President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday urged students to uplift, upgrade and maintain the values of the Indian civilisation through education.



Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Exhibition Hall and 100th Year celebration of Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith here in Purulia district of West Bengal, Mukherjee appreciated the school's effort to set-up a museum on the freedom struggle on the occasion of its centenary.



He paid homage to the five young men of the area, who, being inspired by a revolutionary Satya Kinkar Dutta, laid down their lives during the freedom struggle.



"Let us salute these martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for our independence, but only a few people outside this area know of them," he said.



Mukherjee also mentioned the Chuar Uprising which was a glorious chapter in the early struggles against the British Raj and reminded all that Jhalda was the epicentre of the revolt.



He urged the students of the remote area to have a common goal of getting education and also tolerance, determination, character and honesty to keep the flag of India's great civilisation flying.