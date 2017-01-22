Katiyar has exposed BJP's mindest: Priyanka

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has "exposed the mindset" of his party with his alleged sexist remarks against her.

Katiyar has courted controversy saying there were "prettier star campaigners" in his party than Priyanka who is the star campaigner for the Congress in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka said the remarks of the BJP leader were making her "laugh even more".

"He is right...they do," she said about women BJP leaders in a WhatsApp reply to Delhi-based journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor.

"And if that is all he sees in my colleagues who are such strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP's mindset towards the better half of the population of India."

An image of Priyanka Vadra's WhatsApp was later posted on Twitter by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala who praised Priyanka Gandhi for giving "a befitting reply to such misogynist BJP leaders".

