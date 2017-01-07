Kashmiri youth going astray due to separatists: Jitendra Singh



Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Kashmiri youth were going “astray” because of instigation by “local separatist elements”.



“Youth are going astray due to local separatist elements and due to their innocence they can't understand it,” the Union minister said while speaking at a conference for Kashmiri students in the national capital.



The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS affiliate, organised the conference for Kashmiri students to connect them with the national mainstream to “involve them in nation building and bring them on the right path”.