'Kashmiri stone-pelters part of pan-Islamic movement'

Kashmiri stone pelters are part of "global terrorism" and a larger "pan-Islamic intifada fundamentalist movement", a frontal organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits said here today.

Ashwani Chrungoo, president, Panun Kashmir told reporters that while stone pelting was not new in Kashmir (its origin dating back to 1931), stone pelters in contemporary times are part of a larger pan-Islamic intifada fundamentalist movement and global terrorism.

"Stone pelting has been a part of politics in Kashmir since 1931. Today stone pelting has been adopted as a means to cover the terrorism movement in Kashmir," he said.

"The minority community of Pandits were the first target of this stone pelting culture, and then (when the Pandits were forced out of the valley), the practice was used to settle scores with political rivals in the state," he said.

Chrungoo was here to meet displaced Kashmiris settled in Gujarat as well as city mayor Gautam Shah to discuss issues pertaining to the Kashmir situation.

The Panun Kashmir chief also came down heavily on "so-called mainstream politicians of the valley for supporting stone pelting," adding that such politicians have used the issue to meet their political ends.

"Thus, it is not astonishing that the so-called mainstream politicians of the valley have come out in support of the stone pelters.

"We expect the Government of India to take tough stand and decisive action against them, and this nationalist forces need to be strengthened in order to tackle fundamentalists," he said.

The displaced community is also pressing for their demand for carving out a union territory within Kashmir for Pandits and other minorities in the valley, Chrungoo said.

"The Centre needs to take a tough stand to instill confidence in the nationalist forces in the state and pave way for some tough security and political decisions. Creation of homeland for Hindus and other minorities is one of those decisions," he said.

"We demand from the government to hold a dialogue with the displaced Pandits and find a way out. This homeland will help Kashmiris go back to their home state. For the first time, the Indian government has given a number of things to J&K, including IIT, IIM, hotel management institute, and a river front which will be a replica of Sabarmati riverfront.

So we are hopeful that the present government will take our demands positively," he said.

Chrungoo also demanded from the Gujarat government to give displaced status to Kashmiri Pandits in the state.