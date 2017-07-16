The security forces on Sunday busted a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist outfit in Baramulla area of North Kashmir that was engaged in luring young boys into terrorism and sending them for arms training to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) on the basis of visa issued by the New Delhi-based Pakistani High Commission.

The startling disclosure reportedly came during interrogation of one of the accused who said that the Pakistani High Commission had issued visa to the new terrorism recruits on the recommendation of a particular separatist organisation, police said. This was apparently considered as a safe mode of travelling for terror training to POK instead of secretly crossing the LOC where a lot of risk of being gunned down or nabbed by the security forces was involved.

Police said that the module had plans to send many boys to Pakistan on valid visa to get them trained in terrorist camps of POK.

One of the accused Abdul Rashid Bhat had visited Pakistan in the month of May this year and obtained training for undertaking terrorist activities in Khalid Bin Waleed camp of HM located in POK. He had got the visa from Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on the recommendation of a separatist organization.

Giving details, the police said that the Baramulla police assisted by security forces busted the module of HM terror outfit who were active in the area to lure young boys into terrorism. This module was being spearheaded by HM commander Parvez Wani alias Mubashir resident of Gagloora Handwara. Other members of the module have been identified as Ansar-ul-lah Tantray, resident of Raipora Palhalan, Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of Minipora, Sopore and Mehraj-ud-din Kak, resident of Andargami, Pattan.

Arms, ammunition and cash amounting Rs.One Lakh in Indian currency was recovered from their possession. The module was not only luring young boys to terrorism but as well providing all logistic support to other terrorists of HM outfit.

Pertinent to mention that the Baramulla Police recently rescued around 10 boys inducted in terror ranks from the clutches of terrorists and were handed over to parents. A case under sections of 13 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in the Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated

In another incident, the police has arrested four persons in connection with killing of a police officer in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Police said that the four were functioning as Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of HM and providing logestic support to the HM terrorists.