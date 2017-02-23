Kashmiri among 3 soldiers killed in Shopian attack

Among the three soldiers martyred in an ambush by terrorists on Thursday in the Shopian area, Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin Rather was a local Kashmiri jawan.

Incidentally, he belonged to village Punchpora in South Kashmir near the place of ambush where he lost his life. He leaves behind his wife and a minor son.

The other martyr has been identified as Sapper Sreejith MJ of village Paruthipully in Palakkad district of Kerala. He is survived by his mother.

Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar, another martyer, belonged to village Andhyakhara in district Karouli in Rajasthan. He is survived by his wife.

The incident took place in the early morning hours, and the Hizbul Mujahideen men are said to be involved in the attack.